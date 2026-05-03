Will injured Nat Sciver-Brunt feature in 2026 WT20 World Cup?

England have suffered a major blow ahead of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup , starting June 12 in England. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the impending WODI series against New Zealand owing to a minor left calf tear. Sciver-Brunt sustained the injury while playing for The Blaze against Warwickshire in the Women's One-Day Cup on April 29.

Leadership change Charlie Dean to lead England in ODIs against NZ In light of Sciver-Brunt's injury, Charlie Dean, who wasn't part of the original squad, will captain England for the ODIs against New Zealand. Maia Bouchier has been called up as batting cover. The decision was announced by the England camp on Sunday (May 3), detailing how Sciver-Brunt felt discomfort after Wednesday's match and missed a training program with the British Army team.

Injury confirmation Sciver-Brunt's availability for India series and T20 World Cup Scans conducted on Saturday (May 2) confirmed the tear in Sciver-Brunt's calf muscle, leading to her exclusion from the WODI series. The England camp's statement said that her availability for the upcoming India series and subsequent T20 World Cup will be determined later, depending on her recovery progress. This development comes after England Women announced their squads for various upcoming series last week.

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