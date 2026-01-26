Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes first-ever centurion in WPL: Stats

English batter Nat Sciver-Brunt has become the first-ever centurion in the Women's Premier League (WPL) . Sciver-Brunt reached the landmark playing for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 16 of WPL 2026 at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The MI top-order batter added a century stand with Hayley Matthews after Sajeevan Sajana departed early. Sciver-Brunt, who slammed a 57-ball ton, helped MI score 199/4.

Milestone Sciver-Brunt enters record books Into its fourth season, the WPL has finally seen its first centruion. The previous highest score in the tournament was 99* by Georgia Voll against RCB (2025). Sophie Devine also scored 99 against Gujarat Giants in 2023. Notably, Sciver-Brunt is also the highest run-scorer in the WPL. No other batter has more than 1,200 runs at present.

Knock Sciver-Brunt, Matthews bolster MI Lauren Bell dismissed MI opener Sajeevan Sajana early on after RCB elected to field. However, Hayley Matthews found support from Sciver-Brunt, as the duo took MI past 140 within 15 overs. Both Matthews and Sciver-Brunt continued to attack, with the latter completing her half-century off 32 balls. In the 15th over, Bell broke the partnership by dismissing Matthews (56).

Information Sciver-Brunt reaches her ton While skipper Harmanpreet Kaur powered MI with her cameo, Sciver-Brunt scored the majority of runs. She reached her century in the final over with a single off Shreyanka Patil. The former scored a 57-ball 100* (16 fours and 1 six).

