Nathan Ellis becomes fourth Australian with ODI fifer vs Zimbabwe

Ellis was the star of the show with his bowling performance, taking 5 wickets for just 31 runs.

The pacer was brilliant with the new ball, trapping top-order batters Brian Bennett (25) and Innocent Kaia (18) within the powerplay.

The well-set Craig Ervine (59) was his next victim.

Ellis later dismissed a couple of tail-enders as the Aussies bundled out the hosts for just 235 runs in 45.1 overs.