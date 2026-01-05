Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra starts own athlete management firm
Olympic gold medalist and javelin star Neeraj Chopra has launched his own athlete management company, Vel Sports. His previous association with JSW Sports, which began in 2016, has now come to an end. "Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement," Chopra said in a statement. He added that while this chapter comes to an end, he will carry forward those same values into the next phase of his journey with Vel Sports.
Chopra (28), who is popularly known as the 'Man with the Golden Arm,' had a successful run with JSW Sports. The partnership was instrumental in his rise to fame after winning India's first-ever Olympic Gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo 2020 Games. He also won a World Championship Gold in 2023 and a Silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024, among other global podium finishes.
JSW Sports CEO Divyanshu Singh also commented on Chopra's journey with them. He said, "Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports." Singh added that Chopra's success story reflects their shared philosophy of excellence and purpose. He wished him continued success in all his future pursuits as they part ways with deep respect and pride after a decade-long partnership.
Vel Sports Management, a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) registered in Panipat, Haryana, was established by Chopra in April 2023. The company has an infusion of ₹10 lakh from the partners and reserves and surplus of ₹1.04 crore till March 2024. The documents show that Chopra is one of two designated partners with a contribution of ₹9.50 lakh while Surendra Kumar has contributed ₹50,000 to the firm.