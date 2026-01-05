His previous association with JSW Sports has now come to an end

Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra starts own athlete management firm

By Mudit Dube 04:05 pm Jan 05, 202604:05 pm

What's the story

Olympic gold medalist and javelin star Neeraj Chopra has launched his own athlete management company, Vel Sports. His previous association with JSW Sports, which began in 2016, has now come to an end. "Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement," Chopra said in a statement. He added that while this chapter comes to an end, he will carry forward those same values into the next phase of his journey with Vel Sports.