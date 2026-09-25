Asian Games: Nepal stun Afghanistan in men's cricket event
What's the story
Team Nepal has registered a stunning five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition. The match took place at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Friday. This win was largely due to the impressive bowling performances of Kushal Bhurtel and Lalit Rajbanshi, along with some key contributions from Sundeep Jora and Rohit Paudel
Match details
Rajbanshi leads Nepal's bowling attack
After winning the toss, Afghanistan decided to bat first but could only score 102/7 in their allotted 20 overs.
Nepal's bowlers put up an impressive show, with left-arm spinner Rajbanshi taking three wickets for just 13 runs in his four overs.
He dismissed openers Hassan Eisakhil and Mohammad Akram as well as Karim Janat to restrict Afghanistan's innings early on.
While Faisal Shinozada and Najibullah Zadran scored 30 apiece, Nangeyalia Kharoti (17) was the only other Afghan batter to enter double digits.
Bowling highlights
Bhurtel shines with 4-fer
Kushal Bhurtel delivered an economical and impactful spell in the middle overs, picking up four wickets for 21 runs in four overs.
He dismissed Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Darwish Rasooli, and Najibullah Zadran.
The remaining three wickets went to Lalit Rajbanshi's credit. His four overs resulted in just 13 runs.
While Bhurtel has now raced to 35 T20I wickets at 15.11, Rajbanshi owns 39 scalps at 20.74.
Chase challenges
Early breakthroughs for Afghanistan
In pursuit of 103 runs, Nepal faced early challenges with Bhurtel dismissed for a duck in the first over by Faridoon Dawoodzai.
Aasif Sheikh was dismissed by Abdollah Ahmadzai soon after, while Kushal Malla was run out for nine runs.
This left Nepal at a critical position of 31/3 in just 6.3 overs.
Winning partnership
Jora, Paudel guide Nepal to victory
Sundeep Jora played a crucial role in the chase, scoring 34 off 35 balls with three fours and three sixes before being run out.
Rohit Paudel anchored the innings well, remaining unbeaten on 33 off 32 balls (four boundaries).
Captain Dipendra Singh Airee contributed 15 runs before falling to Arab Gul in the 18th over with scores level.
Gulsan Jha hit the winning run as Nepal (103/5) chased down Afghanistan's target in just 17.2 overs.