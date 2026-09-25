Asian Games: Nepal stun Afghanistan in men's cricket event 

After winning the toss, Afghanistan decided to bat first but could only score 102/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Nepal's bowlers put up an impressive show, with left-arm spinner Rajbanshi taking three wickets for just 13 runs in his four overs.

He dismissed openers Hassan Eisakhil and Mohammad Akram as well as Karim Janat to restrict Afghanistan's innings early on.

While Faisal Shinozada and Najibullah Zadran scored 30 apiece, Nangeyalia Kharoti (17) was the only other Afghan batter to enter double digits.