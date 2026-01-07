T20 World Cup: Injured Ferguson, Duffy included in NZ's squad

New Zealand have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled in India and Sri Lanka Right-arm seamer Jacob Duffy earned his maiden call-up to the T20 World Cup squad following an impressive 2025 season. The squad, led by Mitchell Santner, also includes pacer Lockie Ferguson despite the calf injury he recently picked up. Here are further details.

Team composition Duffy to lead pace attack in T20 World Cup The New Zealand squad for the T20 World Cup features a spin-heavy lineup with four slow bowlers. Ish Sodhi and Santner are the specialist spinners, supported by Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra. The pace attack includes Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham. This strategic decision is based on the slow-turning tracks of India and Sri Lanka.

Career highlights Duffy's impressive record and potential impact Duffy, currently ranked second in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings, will spearhead NZ's pace attack in the impending tournament. He had a stellar 2025 with 81 wickets in 36 internationals, the most for New Zealand in a year. He broke Sir Richard Hadlee's long-standing record of 79 wickets. In 38 T20Is, Duffy has taken 53 wickets at an incredible average of 17.05.

Information A look at NZ's squad NZ squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ish Sodhi. Travelling Reserve: Kyle Jamieson.