New Zealand reach their 2nd T20 World Cup final: Stats
What's the story
The New Zealand cricket team has reached the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final. Mitchell Santner's side overcame South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Proteas scored 169/8 in 20 overs. Matt Henry, Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra picked two wickets each. In response, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen laid the foundation for a solid win. NZ won by 9 wickets.
Do you know?
NZ were the runners-up in 2021 T20 WC
Before this, the Kiwis reached the 2021 T20 World Cup final. However, their joy was cut short by Australia in the summit clash. The match was held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Teams
NZ join these teams to earn multiple final berths
The Kiwis have joined the likes of India (3), Pakistan (3), England (3), Sri Lanka (3), Australia (2), and West Indies (2) in terms of reaching multiple T20 World Cup finals. Santner's men can become the 7th different side to win the T20 World Cup if they win the final on March 8 in Ahmedabad.