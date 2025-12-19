NZC CEO Scott Weenink resigns over T20 cricket disagreements

Scott Weenink, the Chief Executive Officer of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), has announced his resignation. He will officially step down from his position on January 30, 2026. The decision comes after a two-and-a-half-year tenure marked by on-field success but increasing strategic disagreements behind the scenes. The differences mainly revolve around long-term priorities and the role of T20 cricket in New Zealand's domestic structure.

Disagreements Weenink acknowledges breakdown in alignment with stakeholders In a media statement, Weenink admitted that he has a different view from several member associations and the New Zealand Cricket Players's Association (NZCPA). He said these differences were mainly about the future priorities for NZC, including its long-term direction and T20 cricket's role in New Zealand. "Given these differences, I believe it is in the best interests of the organization that new leadership takes NZC forward from here," he added.

Achievements Weenink's tenure saw significant achievements for New Zealand cricket Weenink's appointment as NZC CEO in August 2023 coincided with a successful phase for New Zealand cricket. The White Ferns won the Women's T20 World Cup, while the men's team achieved a historic Test series victory in India in 2024 and reached the Champions Trophy final in 2025. Despite these successes, Weenink's departure comes amid strategic disagreements over future directions for T20 cricket and domestic competitions.