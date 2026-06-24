New Zealand cricket icon Bob Blair passes away at 94

Personal tragedy

Blair's fiancee Nerissa Love died in the Tangiwai disaster

The Tangiwai disaster claimed 151 lives, including that of Blair's fiancee Nerissa Love. The tragedy struck on the same night as the first day of the Johannesburg Test match. Despite his personal loss, Blair chose to play in the match and walked out to bat at No. 11 when New Zealand lost its ninth wicket. His decision came as a shock to everyone at the ground who thought their innings was over.