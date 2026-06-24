New Zealand cricket icon Bob Blair passes away at 94
What's the story
Bob Blair, a former New Zealand cricketer who had been the fifth-oldest living Test cricketer, has passed away at the age of 94. He is best remembered for his valiant innings under tragic circumstances during a Test match in Johannesburg in December 1953. The incident was linked to the Tangiwai disaster when a railway bridge collapsed beneath an express train from Wellington to Auckland on Christmas Eve.
Personal tragedy
Blair's fiancee Nerissa Love died in the Tangiwai disaster
The Tangiwai disaster claimed 151 lives, including that of Blair's fiancee Nerissa Love. The tragedy struck on the same night as the first day of the Johannesburg Test match. Despite his personal loss, Blair chose to play in the match and walked out to bat at No. 11 when New Zealand lost its ninth wicket. His decision came as a shock to everyone at the ground who thought their innings was over.
Cricket history
The moment of glory for Blair
Blair's brave innings in the face of personal tragedy is a defining moment in cricket history. He added 33 runs for the 10th wicket with Bert Sutcliffe, who had returned to bat after retiring hurt earlier due to a bouncer from South African bowler Neil Adcock. The partnership ended when Blair was stumped for six runs. This day is commemorated by the Tangiwai Shield, awarded to the winner of the Test series between New Zealand and South Africa.
Post-retirement
Coaching career after retirement
Blair had a successful First-class Career, taking 537 wickets at an average of 18.54 in 119 matches, mostly for Wellington and one season for Central Districts. 43 of his wickets came in 19 Tests at 35.23 (4W: 3). After retiring from playing in 1964, he took up coaching with clubs and associations in Queensland, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Northern Ireland and England. He later settled in Cheshire with his wife Barbara whom he married in 1986.
Tribute
BLACKCAPS to wear black armbands in memory of Bob Blair
In honor of Bob Blair and his family, the BLACKCAPS will wear black armbands on the first day of the third Test against England in Nottingham. "The story of Bob Blair and the Tangiwai rail disaster has left an indelible mark on cricket in both New Zealand and South Africa," interim New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive Graham Parks said.