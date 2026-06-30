Listing New Zealand's Test series triumphs on England soil
What's the story
Team New Zealand clinched a historic Test series victory against England, winning the third and final match by a massive margin of 160 runs at Trent Bridge. The win not only gave the Black Caps a 2-1 series triumph but also marked their first Test series win over England in five years. On this note, we look at NZ's Test series triumphs on England soil.
#4
By 2-1 in 2026
The Kiwis have now recorded four Test series wins in England. Their latest one came after losing the opener of the three-match affair by 115 runs at Lord's. NZ were further dented by Kane Williamson's Test retirement after this game. However, they showcased nerves of steel to win the second match by a massive 253 runs at The Oval. Despite the absence of several key names, the Kiwis prevailed by 160 runs in the decider.
#3
By 1-0 in 2021
NZ's previous Test series win in England came in 2021. Devon Conway scored a double-century as the rain-curtailed Lord's opener resulted in a draw. However, the Kiwis put up yet another dominant show in the second and final affair in Birmingham, winning the game by eight wickets.
#2
By 2-1 in 1999
The 1999 series also saw New Zealand win by 2-1 after losing the opener, by seven wickets in Birmingham. The Kiwis prevailed in the second Test at Lord's by nine wickets to square up the series. As the third match in Manchester ended in a draw, the fourth and final affair became the decider. New Zealand dominated the proceedings at The Oval, winning by 83 runs.
#1
By 1-0 in 1986
New Zealand's maiden Test series win in England was recorded way back in 1986. The opener of the three-match affair, which took place at Lord's, ended in a draw. The second match was held at Trent Bridge, where the Kiwis prevailed by eight wickets to earn a lead. The final game at The Oval also ended in a draw, resulting in a historic series loss for the Brits.