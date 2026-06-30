Listing New Zealand's Test series triumphs on England soil 

#4

By 2-1 in 2026

The Kiwis have now recorded four Test series wins in England. Their latest one came after losing the opener of the three-match affair by 115 runs at Lord's. NZ were further dented by Kane Williamson's Test retirement after this game. However, they showcased nerves of steel to win the second match by a massive 253 runs at The Oval. Despite the absence of several key names, the Kiwis prevailed by 160 runs in the decider.