Premier League, Manchester United's 11-game unbeaten run ends: Key stats

Newcastle United stunned Manchester United 2-1 at St James's Park on Thursday, thanks to a sensational late winner from substitute William Osula. The result marked Michael Carrick's first defeat as the interim manager of Manchester United. Despite being reduced to 10 men after Jacob Ramsey was sent off in the first half, Newcastle rallied and secured a memorable victory late on.

Match highlights A thrilling 1st half in Newcastle The match started with both teams testing each other. Anthony Gordon earned a penalty for Newcastle after being fouled by Bruno Fernandes inside the box. Gordon calmly converted the spot-kick, scoring his 15th goal of the season and putting Newcastle ahead. However, Manchester United equalized just before half-time through Casemiro's well-placed header from a Fernandes free-kick.

Match winner Osula's late winner hands Newcastle a memorable victory The hosts were the better team after the break. They kept the Red Devils at bay and played on the offensive. United had a couple of big opportunities to win it late on when Leny Yoro saw a header saved by Aaron Ramsdale, while substitute Joshua Zirkzee was also denied by the former Arsenal man. Newcastle's efforts paid off in the dying minutes of the match when Osula cut inside the box and fired a stunning shot past Senne Lammens.

Run United's unbeaten run comes to an end Under the management of caretaker boss Carrick, the Red Devils had gone 7 games without a loss this season before this defeat. After 8 games, Carrick has six wins (D1 L1). In this run, United dropped points against West Ham United, drawing 1-1 away and now suffered a 1-0 defeat at St James' Park. Overall, United saw their 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League come to an end. It had started with a 1-0 win against Newcastle back in December at Old Trafford.

Points A look at the points table Newcastle's 2-1 win over Man United sees them get to 12th in the Premier League. From 29 matches, the Magpies own 39 points. This was their 11th victory (D6 L12). On the other hand, United failed to close in on 2nd-placed Manchester City. They remain 3rd with 51 points on board. This was their 6th defeat of the campaign. United are above 4th-placed Aston Villa on goal difference. These two sides meet next at Old Trafford.

Match stats Here are the match stats United had 54.8% ball possession compared to 10-man Newcastle's 45.2%. The visitors had an xG of 1.28. They managed 5 shots on target from 14 attempts. Hosts Newcastle had an xG of 2.22. They had 12 attempts with 5 shots on target. United created three big chances compared to Newcastle's 1. United had 31 touches in the opposition box with the Magpies clocking 23.

Fernandes Fernandes races to 65 Premier League assists Fernandes has now assisted 14 goals in the Premier League this season. Only David Beckham has ever assisted more goals in a season in the competition for United (15 in 1999-00), as per Opta. In fact, Fernandes is level with Nani, who managed 14 assists for the Red Devils in 2010-11. Fernandes now owns 65 assists in the Premier League in addition to his 69 goals from 221 appeaeances.

Do you know? Osula and Newcastle enter record books As per Opta, Osula is the only substitute in Premier League history to score a 90th-minute winner against Manchester United. The Magpies have won four consecutive home league games against Manchester United for the first time in 95 years, as per Squawka.