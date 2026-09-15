Newman Nyamhuri records his maiden ODI fifer, reaches landmarks

Electing to bat, Australia lost Travis Head in the second over. However, Marsh and Cooper Connolly added 50 runs.

Nyamhuri broke the partnership thereafter, dismissing the Australian captain. He also removed Josh Inglis, reducing Australia to 83/3.

While the Australian innings witnessed a seesaw ride, Nyamhuri returned to dismiss Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, and centurion Renshaw.

His final figures read 9-0-62-5.