Newman Nyamhuri records his maiden ODI fifer, reaches landmarks
What's the story
Australia racked up 294/8 in 50 overs against Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club. While Matt Renshaw shone with an incredible century, Newman Nyamhuri was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers. Making the most of a grassy surface, the left-arm seamer took his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. After dismissing Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh, Nyamhuri ran through the lower middle order.
Spell
Nyamhuri takes wickets across phases
Electing to bat, Australia lost Travis Head in the second over. However, Marsh and Cooper Connolly added 50 runs.
Nyamhuri broke the partnership thereafter, dismissing the Australian captain. He also removed Josh Inglis, reducing Australia to 83/3.
While the Australian innings witnessed a seesaw ride, Nyamhuri returned to dismiss Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, and centurion Renshaw.
His final figures read 9-0-62-5.
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A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Nyamhuri recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. The 20-year-old left-arm seamer now has 10 wickets from seven games at an average of 23.6. His economy rate reads 5.75.
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Records for Nyamhuri
According to Cricbuzz, Nyamhuri bagged the second-best bowling returns for Zimbabwe against Australia in ODIs. At 20 years and 239 days, he is also the youngest Zimbabwe player to pick an ODI fifer.