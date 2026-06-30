Nitish Kumar Reddy's participation in England ODIs uncertain: Details
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's participation in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England is uncertain. The BCCI medical team has advised him an extended period of rest, and he is yet to start his rehabilitation, as per Times of India. Reddy was ruled out of the T20I series against Ireland and England due to discomfort in his left quadriceps.
Injury details
Reddy's recovery being closely monitored
Reddy's injury is a minor quadriceps strain, which has kept him out of action since the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai. He sustained the injury while bowling in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala and was rested for the second game in Lucknow. The team management is closely monitoring his recovery and remains optimistic about having him back with the team sometime next month.
Return prospects
Reddy likely to return during Zimbabwe series
As of now, a return during the England series looks unlikely. The T20Is against Zimbabwe could be the most realistic option for Reddy to make his comeback into competitive cricket. The selectors are expected to make a final decision soon. Meanwhile, India's squad for the ODIs against England will assemble in batches with some players, including captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul likely to arrive early for preparations.
Squad details
Team India's squad for ODI series against England
The remaining players are expected to join the team by July 12, ahead of the first ODI in Birmingham. India squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.