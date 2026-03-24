Liam Livingstone still in contention for England selection: Rob Key

England cricket's managing director Rob Key has confirmed that all-rounder Liam Livingstone remains in contention for national selection. This comes after an explosive interview with ESPNcricinfo last week. In the interview, Livingstone was highly critical of the England set-up and hinted that his chances of a recall depended on a change in management.

Communication breakdown Livingstone's allegations and Key's response Livingstone, who last played international cricket during last year's Champions Trophy, accused the England set-up of avoiding "difficult conversations." He also claimed that Key had told him he had "100 more important things to do" than discuss his selection prospects. Responding to these allegations, Key said there was another side to their conversation but didn't go into details.

Future prospects Key challenges Livingstone to prove his worth Despite the recent communication issues, Key has confirmed that England had considered recalling Livingstone for their white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in January. He said, "There's no way I see a player of Liam Livingstone's ability not being up for selection for England." "We debated him for the Sri Lanka series. Liam Livingstone is very much a player that we would love to see back to his best, scoring runs, and then back in the England set-up.

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Team culture Leadership roles and criticism Livingstone had also claimed that the England environment worked like a clique, saying: "If you're in, you're in, and if you're not in, no-one cares about you." However, Key denied this allegation. He said you're always going to have people who are upset, adding that it's part of life in leadership roles.

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