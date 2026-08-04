US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic eyes these feats

Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam winner, has won four US Open titles so far (2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023).

Only Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors (5 each) have won more men's singles US Open titles in the Open Era than Djokovic.

The Serb, who is currently tied with John McEnroe and Rafael Nadal, could join the aforementioned legends.