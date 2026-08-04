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Home / News / Sports News / US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic eyes these feats
US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic eyes these feats
Djokovic will have another shot at his 25th Grand Slam title

US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic eyes these feats

By Parth Dhall
Aug 04, 2026
06:29 pm
What's the story

Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic recently confirmed his participation in the Cincinnati Open. Djokovic expressed excitement about returning to the hard-court Masters 1000 tournament after a hiatus. The event, a key stop on the ATP Tour, will lead up to the all-important US Open. Djokovic will then have another shot at his 25th Grand Slam title, which he has been chasing since the 2023 US Open.

Title

Djokovic eyes fifth US Open title

Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam winner, has won four US Open titles so far (2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023).

Only Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors (5 each) have won more men's singles US Open titles in the Open Era than Djokovic.

The Serb, who is currently tied with John McEnroe and Rafael Nadal, could join the aforementioned legends.

Wins 

Century of wins at all four Majors

Earlier this year, Djokovic became the first man to win 100 singles matches at three different Grand Slams - the Australian Open (104-11), the French Open (103-18), and Wimbledon (107-14).

The Serb is now set to complete the century of wins at the US Open as well. His current record at Flushing Meadows reads 95-15.

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Information

Elusive 25th Major title

And finally, the record Djokovic has been chasing for nearly three years. The Serb currently has 24 Major titles, the joint-most with Margaret Court (male or female). He is one away from scripting history.

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