US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic eyes these feats
What's the story
Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic recently confirmed his participation in the Cincinnati Open. Djokovic expressed excitement about returning to the hard-court Masters 1000 tournament after a hiatus. The event, a key stop on the ATP Tour, will lead up to the all-important US Open. Djokovic will then have another shot at his 25th Grand Slam title, which he has been chasing since the 2023 US Open.
Title
Djokovic eyes fifth US Open title
Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam winner, has won four US Open titles so far (2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023).
Only Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors (5 each) have won more men's singles US Open titles in the Open Era than Djokovic.
The Serb, who is currently tied with John McEnroe and Rafael Nadal, could join the aforementioned legends.
Wins
Century of wins at all four Majors
Earlier this year, Djokovic became the first man to win 100 singles matches at three different Grand Slams - the Australian Open (104-11), the French Open (103-18), and Wimbledon (107-14).
The Serb is now set to complete the century of wins at the US Open as well. His current record at Flushing Meadows reads 95-15.
Information
Elusive 25th Major title
And finally, the record Djokovic has been chasing for nearly three years. The Serb currently has 24 Major titles, the joint-most with Margaret Court (male or female). He is one away from scripting history.