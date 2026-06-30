Novak Djokovic owns 81 opening-round Major wins: What it means 

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Djokovic eyes eighth Wimbledon title

Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam winner, is eyeing his eighth men's singles Wimbledon title this year. He last lifted the trophy at The All England Club in 2022. Djokovic is now 103-13 at the grass-court Slam. Next up for Djokovic is a clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom he leads 12-2 in the ATP head-to-head series. The two last clashed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.