Jack Draper stuns Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells: Stats

In a stunning upset, British tennis player Jack Draper defeated Serbian ace Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells Round of 16. The match was a thrilling three-set encounter, which Draper won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5). This victory marked Draper's place in the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament. Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, played only one tournament in the season - the Australian Open - before the Indian Wells.

Match details Djokovic runs out of gas The match was evenly contested in the first two sets, with Djokovic drawing first blood. Both players broke in the second set, and it was Draper who won it after leading 5-4. The latter took a 3-1 lead in the third set but couldn't close out the match at 5-4. At 30-30 in the decider's first game, the two players clashed in a tense rally. Although Djokovic won it, he ran out of gas thereafter.

Return Djokovic's absence from recent tournaments After losing the Australian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic opted out of the Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championships. He took this decision to recuperate from the grueling tournament in Melbourne. In recent years, he has been skipping non-Grand Slam events to save his energy for major tournaments. Despite these absences, Djokovic has confirmed his return to competitive tennis at the Indian Wells Masters.

Advertisement

Tournament Record at Indian Wells Despite the defeat, Djokovic has an outstanding track record at Indian Wells, having won five titles, the joint-most with Roger Federer. He was knocked out in the second and third rounds in his last two visits to this tournament and hasn't won it since 2016. Overall, the Serb has a 53-12 win-loss record at Indian Wells.

Advertisement