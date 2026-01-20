Will injured NZ all-rounder Michael Bracewell feature in India T20Is?

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell 's participation is in doubt for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India . The uncertainty stems from a "minor left calf strain" he sustained during the third and final ODI on Sunday in Indore, according to New Zealand Cricket (NZC). Despite the injury, Bracewell has traveled with the rest of the T20I squad to Nagpur, the venue for the 1st T20I.

Recovery process Bracewell's recovery and future involvement in the tour NZC has stated that Bracewell will be "treated and monitored" over the coming days. A decision on his further involvement in the tour will be confirmed later. Meanwhile, fast-bowling all-rounder Kristian Clarke has been added to the T20I squad for the first three matches of this series. Clarke made his international debut during India's ODI series. He impressed with seven wickets and some handy runs in New Zealand's historic series victory.

Team update Bracewell's experience; New Zealand's T20I squad Bracewell led New Zealand to their first-ever ODI series win in India. His all-round skills will be useful for NZ in the impending ICC T20 World Cup. He owns 35 T20I wickets and has a strike rate of 133.95 with the bat. NZ's squad for India T20Is: Mitchell Santner (captain), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, and Clarke (for the first three games).

