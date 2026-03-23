New Zealand to replace Super Smash with franchise-based NZ20 tournament
What's the story
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced the preliminary approval of the proposed franchise-based T20 tournament, NZ20. The decision is aimed at revitalizing New Zealand's domestic T20 structure and replacing the long-standing Super Smash competition. The move also marks a shift from an association-based competition to a franchise-based model, similar to those seen in other countries.
Strategic discussions
Extensive discussion on whether to integrate NZ20 with Big Bash
Diana Puketapu-Lyndon, the chair of the NZC board, revealed that there were discussions about whether to have a standalone NZ20 competition or integrate it into the Australian Big Bash system. "There was extensive discussion on the merits of these proposals, but the Board concluded that now's the right time to revitalize our 21-year-old Super Smash competition," she said.
Inclusivity focus
Women's domestic T20 competition to be included in NZ20
Puketapu-Lyndon also stressed the importance of including and supporting the women's domestic T20 competition in NZ20. "In particular, we want to work with NZ20 to ensure it incorporates and supports the women's domestic T20 competition," she said. The Board also emphasized on ensuring regional representation of teams so that fans can see their favorite players in action.