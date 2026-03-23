New Zealand to replace Super Smash with franchise-based NZ20 tournament

Strategic discussions

Extensive discussion on whether to integrate NZ20 with Big Bash

Diana Puketapu-Lyndon, the chair of the NZC board, revealed that there were discussions about whether to have a standalone NZ20 competition or integrate it into the Australian Big Bash system. "There was extensive discussion on the merits of these proposals, but the Board concluded that now's the right time to revitalize our 21-year-old Super Smash competition," she said.