Ollie Pope reflects on Test recall after Ashes snub
What's the story
Ollie Pope, the England wicketkeeper-batter who was dropped during the Ashes last winter, has made a stunning comeback. He has been included in the squad for the first two Tests against Pakistan. The decision comes as a surprise, considering Pope's average of just 20.83 in six innings during last winter's series. Jacob Bethell subsequently replaced him in the line-up. However, the injured Bethell is unavailable for the Pakistan series.
Comeback story
Change in leadership and Bethell's injury aid Pope's return
Despite being dropped and replaced as Ben Stokes's vice-captain by Harry Brook, Pope has made his way back into the Test squad.
This is largely due to a change in leadership with a new head coach, captain, and head selector.
The player now is a squad batter who can bat at positions three to seven and provide wicketkeeping cover if needed.
As Jordan Cox will bat at No. 3 in place of Bethell, Pope is unlikely to fit in the first-choice XI.
Statement
Pope guilty of throwing away starts
Reflecting on his return, Pope stated that he was uncertain if one century out of five 50-plus scores would be enough for a recall.
"The frustrating thing I had in the county stuff was that I got out for about 70 about four times (83*, 69, 76, 73). In my mind I was kind of like, 'am I gonna be kicking myself whenever selection comes back around that I didn't make them 150, 170," Pope told Cricinfo.
Performance review
Pope's impressive domestic stats this season
Pope's return to competitive cricket with Surrey has helped him improve his game.
He averages 56.66 in 12 Division One innings this season.
England men's selector Marcus North said Pope's experience of 64 caps (only Joe Root has more in the current squad) and his ability to bat in different positions were key reasons behind his selection.
Redemption
Pope ready to make a mark
Pope also admitted that he might be on the benches for at least the start of the series.
"It's obviously great having their confidence to pick me ... I'm just focusing on making sure my game's as ready as it can be. And if I do get a go in this series, making sure I've smoothed out the technique, and got my head in the right spot," Pope said further.
"I might not be first name on the team sheet, but it's kind of one step closer to where I want to be."
Career outlook
Pope eyes redemption in the Ashes next summer
Pope, who will turn 29 in January, has a long-term goal of playing in the Ashes next summer.
He said he still has a lot to prove against Australia and doesn't want to be written off before turning 30.
"There's an Ashes next summer. I played a game with a dislocated shoulder here (Lord's) and I played one game at Edgbaston, and I feel like I've still got a lot to prove against Australia."
Campaign
Pope's run in 2025-26 Ashes series
Across three matches in the 2025-26 Ashes series, Pope has amassed a paltry score 125 at an average of 20.83.
Pope started on a decent note in the 1st Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium, scoring 46 and 33.
In the Day-Night Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, Pope struggled. He managed 0 and 26.
In the 3rd Ashes Test, Pope posted scores worth 3 and 17. He overall owns 3,732 runs from 64 Tests at 34.55 (100s: 9, 50s: 16).