Ollie Pope reflects on Test recall after Ashes snub

Despite being dropped and replaced as Ben Stokes's vice-captain by Harry Brook, Pope has made his way back into the Test squad.

This is largely due to a change in leadership with a new head coach, captain, and head selector.

The player now is a squad batter who can bat at positions three to seven and provide wicketkeeping cover if needed.

As Jordan Cox will bat at No. 3 in place of Bethell, Pope is unlikely to fit in the first-choice XI.