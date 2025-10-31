IOC ends Saudi Arabia partnership for Olympic Esports Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has scrapped its agreement with Saudi Arabia to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Games. The event was scheduled to take place in Riyadh in 2027, as part of a 12-year deal. However, it was initially delayed this year due to concerns over the time required for preparations. Here are further details.

Mutual decision IOC and Saudi Arabia's joint statement In a joint statement, the IOC and the Saudi National Olympic Committee announced their decision to end their partnership on the Olympic Esports Games. Both parties have agreed to pursue their own esports ambitions separately. Despite this split, Saudi Arabia remains committed to developing its esports scene independently of the IOC's plans for an Olympic Esports Games.

Esports expansion Saudi Arabia's investment in esports Saudi Arabia has emerged as a major player in the competitive gaming industry, hosting the annual Esports World Cup for two years. The kingdom has been willing to finance events through its Public Investment Fund (PIF), as part of efforts to diversify its income sources beyond oil. Despite ending its partnership with the IOC, Saudi Arabia recently announced plans for an Esports Nations Cup starting November 2026.

Upcoming events IOC's plans for Olympic Esports Games The IOC has not abandoned its plans for an Olympic Esports Games, which will be held alongside the traditional summer and winter Games. The committee has previously hosted trial events with fighting and driving games. However, the organizers of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Australia have scrapped plans for a follow-up event.