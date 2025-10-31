Highest successful run chases in Women's World Cup knock-out clashes

Team India has set a new record for the highest successful chase in a Women's World Cup knock-out match, across both men's and women's events. The feat was achieved during the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai. India chased down a target of 339 runs, recording the maiden successful 250-plus run chase in these high-profile games (women's). On this note, let's revisit the highest targets chased down in a Women's World Cup knock-out clash.

#1 339 - India vs Australia, 2025 The historic chase in the aforementioned game was led by an unbeaten 127 from Jemimah Rodrigues and a quick-fire 89 from captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Richa Ghosh (26 off 16) and Amanjot Kaur (15* off 8) also played fine cameos as India (341/5) prevailed with nine balls to spare. This is also the highest successful chase in Women's ODIs. With this win, India have set up a home final against South Africa.

#2 219 - England vs South Africa, 2017 The only other team to successfully chase down a 200-plus target in a Women's WC knock-out game is England. They needed 219 runs to beat South Africa in the 2017 semi-final clash in Bristol. Fine contributions from Sarah Taylor (54) and Heather Knight (30) meant England were cruising at 139/2 at one stage. However, a sudden collapse reduced them to 173/6. They eventually prevailed with two wickets and just as many balls to spare. Fran Wilson scored a vital 30.