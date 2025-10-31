India record highest-ever successful run-chase in WODIs and World Cups

India beat seven-time champions Australia to reach the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup final. The Women in Blue chased down 339, now the highest successful run-chase in WODI World Cup history. Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur starred in India's record-breaking win. Not only did India Women script history at the World Cup, they also registered the highest successful run-chase in the format.

Chase Rodrigues, Kaur power India's chase India had a patchy start as they lost Shafali Verma early on. However, Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana took the hosts past 55. Mandhana fell prey to an unfortunate dismissal involving DRS thereafter, and Kaur joined in at 59/2. Rodrigues and Kaur then added 167 runs to bat Australia out. Despite losing some more wickets, India rode on Rodrigues's unbeaten 127 (134).

Record Highest successful chase in WODI WC As mentioned, India recorded the highest successful run-chase in Women's ODI World Cup history. According to Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of a team chasing a 300-plus total in an ODI World Cup knockout (men's or women's). The previous highest total in this regard came in the 2015 Men's World Cup semi-final when New Zealand chased down 298 against South Africa in Auckland.

WODIs Other notable feats for India India also registered the highest-ever successful run-chase in WODI history. Earlier in the ongoing tournament, Australia chased down 331 against India, beating Sri Lanka's previous record (302 vs SA in 2024). Notably, India's previous highest run-chase in WODIs was 265 against South Africa in 2021. India also recorded the second-highest score in a Women's ODI run-chase, bettering their own 369 against Australia last month.