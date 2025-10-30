India beat Australia, reach their third WODI World Cup final

India have beaten seven-time champions Australia to reach the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup final. The Women in Blue chased down 339, now the highest successful run-chase in WODI World Cup history. Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur starred in India's record-breaking win. Earlier, Australia compiled 338 (49.5 overs) with contributions from Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, and Ashleigh Gardner. Here are the stats.

Australia Aussie trio shine in Navi Mumbai Australia, who elected to bat first, were largely powered by Litchfield's incredible ton. She added a 155-run stand with Perry after Alyssa Healy departed early. While Litchfield hammered a 93-ball 119 (17 fours and 3 sixes), Perry was dismissed for 77 off 88 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes). Gardner added the finishing touch with a 45-ball 63 (4 fours and 4 sixes).

Information How Indian bowlers fared Shree Charani was the pick of India's bowlers, having taken two wickets for 49 runs in 10 overs. Although Deepti Sharma also scalped two wickets, she conceded 73 runs in 9.5 overs. Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

Maiden ton Maiden WODI WC hundred for Litchfield Litchfield raced to her seventh century in WODIs. This was her maiden hundred in the Women's World Cup. In 36 WODIs, the Aussie batter has raced past 1,200 runs at an average of over 42. Her tally also includes eight half-centuries. Notably, two of Litchfield's three tons have come against Australia. And both of them have come in Mumbai.

Feats Litchfield attains these feats According to Cricbuzz, Litchfield became the third Australian with a century in the Women's ODI World Cup knockouts. She joined Healy (2022 semi-final and final) and Karen Rolton (2005 final). At 22 years and 195 days, Litchfield is the youngest to score a century in a Women's World Cup knockout match. She also became the second-youngest to do so for Australia in the tournament.

Milestone Perry gets past 4,500 WODI runs Perry raced to 4,500 runs in WODI cricket, becoming the fourth Australian to do so. She is only behind Belinda Clark (4844), KL Rolton (4,814), and Meg Lanning (4,602) in terms of WODI runs for Australia. In 165 WODIs, Perry has racked up 4,504 runs at an average of 48.43. This was her 37th WODI half-century besides three tons.

Gardner Gardner shines with another half-century According to ESPNcricinfo, Gardner raced to her eighth half-century in WODI cricket. She also has three tons. The Aussie batter has racked up 1,654 runs from 87 WODIs at an average of 33.08. She has a remarkable strike rate of 111.00. According to Cricbuzz, she became the first player to score 300-plus runs from No. 6 or lower in a WODI WC edition.

Records Second-highest total in WODI WC knockouts Australia recorded the second-highest total in Women's ODI World Cup knockouts. The Aussies top this list, having scored an incredible 356/5 against England in the 2022 final in Christchurch. According to Cricbuzz, Australia also registered the highest first-innings total against India in Women's ODI World Cups. They overtook England, who scored 288/8 in Indore earlier in this tournament.

Information 9 sixes in Australian innings Australia hammered a total of 9 sixes, the most ever in a Women's World Cup knockout innings. While Gardner led the charge with 4 sixes, Litchfield and Perry slammed 3 and 2 maximums, respectively.

Start Kaur, Rodrigues rescue India after patchy start India had a patchy start as they lost Shafali early on. However, Rodrigues and Mandhana took the hosts past 55. Mandhana fell prey to an unfortunate dismissal involving DRS thereafter, and Kaur joined in at 59/2. While Kaur took time to read the pitch, Rodrigues kept the scoreboard in check. Batting together for the next 26 overs, the duo propelled India past 220.

Information Kaur departs for 89 Kaur showed her blazing strokes after India crossed the 200-run mark. In an attempt to accelerate, the Indian skipper fell to Annabel Sutherland in the 36th over. Kaur slammed an 88-ball 89 (10 fours and 2 sixes).

Record Kaur scales another record As mentioned, Kaur slammed her third 50-plus score in the WODI World Cup knockouts, the joint third-most with Australia's Rachael Haynes and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt. The trio is only behind Australia's Belinda Clark, who owns four scores in this regard. Notably, Kaur hammered a record-breaking 171* against Australia in the 2017 WC semi-final and 51 against England in the final.

Rodrigues Rodrigues joins Kaur with record ton According to ESPNcricinfo, Rodrigues has become the second Indian to score a century in the Women's ODI World Cup semi-finals. She joined her skipper Kaur, who slammed a record 171* against the same opponents (Australia) in the 2017 semi-final in Derby. India won that match after scoring 281/4 in a 42-over affair. Australia were restricted to 245.