3rd T20I preview: Can Bangladesh avoid series whitewash against WI? 

Bangladesh will take on West Indies in the third and final T20I of their series on Friday at the Bir Shreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30pm IST. The Bangla Tigers had won the ODI leg of the white-ball series 2-1, but have lost both T20Is played so far in this series by a margin of 16 runs and 14 runs respectively. Here is the preview of the final match.

Game specifics Venue, pitch report, and streaming details The third T20I will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. The match will be streamed live on FanCode (app and website). This venue has witnessed some exciting contests, with a good balance between bat and ball. Both teams would like to keep their wickets intact early on while trying to score as many runs as possible in the death overs.

H2H A look at head-to-head record Looking at the historical ODIs between Bangladesh and West Indies, the latter has a slight edge with 11 wins out of 21 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. However, Bangladesh have also won eight times, making it a competitive rivalry. There have been a couple of no-result matches in this period. Meanwhile, the Tigers have just two wins and six defeats against WI in home T20Is.

Series recap Hope has led WI from the front The West Indies have adapted better to the conditions with their captain Shai Hope playing key innings in the first two matches. Though Bangladesh have shown fight with the bat, they fell short while chasing targets in both games of this series. The hosts have particularly been let down by their middle-order batters. Bowlers of both teams have been decent in this series.

XIs Here are the predicted XIs Predicted playing XI for West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales. Predicted playing XI for Bangladesh: Saif Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.