Jemimah Rodrigues breaks this WODI record of Smriti Mandhana: Details 

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a brilliant unbeaten 127 in the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia, rewriting the history books. The match, which was played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, saw India chase down a massive 339-run target. Her innings is now the highest individual score for India in a successful Women's ODI run-chase, breaking Smriti Mandhana's previous record of 125.

Record-breaking chase Mandhana had set the record in Delhi As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana had scored 125 in a losing cause against Australia in Delhi last month. The previous best for a successful chase was also held by Mandhana, who scored an unbeaten 106 against the West Indies in Taunton during the 2017 World Cup. However, Rodrigues broke that record by scoring 127* off 134 balls in her biggest match yet, leading India to victory over Australia and into the final of the tournament.

Milestone innings Second Indian with World Cup knockout century Rodrigues's century is only the second by an Indian batter in a World Cup knockout match, after Harmanpreet Kaur's iconic 171* in the 2017 semi-final against Australia. She also became just the second player ever to score a hundred in a World Cup knockout run-chase, after Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 148 in the 2022 final. Notably, Rodrigues's was the first successful chase of its kind.

Match highlights India's historic victory over Australia India's five-wicket victory over Australia in the Women's ODI World Cup semi-final was a historic moment. The match saw India successfully chase a record 339 runs, with Rodrigues's unbeaten 127 and Kaur's 89 playing crucial roles. The win not only ended Australia's 15-match World Cup winning streak but also secured India's place in their third ODI World Cup final (after 2005 and 2017).

Match details Highest successful run-chase in Women's ODI World Cup history India's chase of 339 was not only the first 300-plus chase in any ODI World Cup knockout (men's or women's) but also a historic moment for Indian women's cricket. It was the highest successful chase in women's ODIs, surpassing Australia's previous record of 331 against India earlier this month. The match also witnessed the highest aggregate in Women's World Cup history with a total of 679 runs scored.