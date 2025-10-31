NZ vs ENG: Matt Henry ruled out of final ODI

Kristian Clarke, an uncapped fast bowler, has been included in the squad as Henry's replacement. He is a former Under-19 and New Zealand A representative. Clarke recently delivered an impressive performance for Northern Districts in the domestic Ford Trophy ODI competition on Thursday, scoring a century (100 not out) and taking three wickets for 57 runs.

Series impact

Tickner's pivotal role in series-clinching victory

Blair Tickner, who replaced Henry in the team, was instrumental in New Zealand's series-clinching win. He took four wickets for 34 runs in the match against England. Last Sunday, Kyle Jamieson had been ruled out due to side stiffness and was replaced by Tickner. The latter is expected to play again in the series finale at Wellington on Sunday.