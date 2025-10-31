NZ vs ENG: Matt Henry ruled out of final ODI
What's the story
New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has been ruled out of the final ODI against England due to a calf strain. The Black Caps announced on Friday that uncapped pacer Kristian Clarke will replace him in the squad. Notably, Henry's absence will not have a significant outcoas they had already secured the series victory on Wednesday with a five-wicket win over England in Hamilton.
Replacement details
Kristian Clarke replaces Henry
Kristian Clarke, an uncapped fast bowler, has been included in the squad as Henry's replacement. He is a former Under-19 and New Zealand A representative. Clarke recently delivered an impressive performance for Northern Districts in the domestic Ford Trophy ODI competition on Thursday, scoring a century (100 not out) and taking three wickets for 57 runs.
Series impact
Tickner's pivotal role in series-clinching victory
Blair Tickner, who replaced Henry in the team, was instrumental in New Zealand's series-clinching win. He took four wickets for 34 runs in the match against England. Last Sunday, Kyle Jamieson had been ruled out due to side stiffness and was replaced by Tickner. The latter is expected to play again in the series finale at Wellington on Sunday.