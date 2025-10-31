Will Alyssa Healy retire from WODIs following World Cup upset? 

Australian women's cricket team captain Alyssa Healy has hinted at her retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) after Australia's shocking semi-final defeat to India in the Women's World Cup. The match, held at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, saw India chase down a record target of 339 runs, ending Australia's reign as defending champions. Here are further details.

Match highlights India stun Australia in WC semis Healy returned from injury to lead Australia in the knockout clash. However, her dropped catch of Jemimah Rodrigues when she was on 82 turned out to be a pivotal moment in the match. Jemimah went on to score an unbeaten 127, leading India to victory with nine balls remaining. Australia's innings saw Phoebe Litchfield score a sublime 119 and Ellyse Perry a fluent 77, setting up what looked like another march to the final.

Post-match reflections Healy reflects on Australia's journey in the tournament After the match, Healy expressed disappointment at not being able to capitalize on created opportunities. She said, "I think everyone contributed beautifully throughout this tournament. That's why it's really disappointing to be standing here right now." Despite the loss, Healy remained optimistic about Australia's future in cricket. She said, "When you've seen players my age walk away, it's kind of a weird experience to watch the next generation go about it."