'Used to cry': Jemimah  Rodrigues on battle with anxiety

India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has opened up about the emotional challenges she faced before her match-winning performance in the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final. The 25-year-old played a crucial role in India's victory against Australia, scoring an unbeaten century and helping her side chase down a massive 339-run target. It was a stellar comeback for Rodrigues, who had been dropped earlier in the tournament but found her form with strong performances against New Zealand and Australia.

Personal battle Rodrigues opens up on her struggles Post-match, Rodrigues opened up about her recent struggles, including the anxiety she faced at the start of the tournament. "I was going through a lot of anxiety at the start of the tournament... before few games also I used to call my mum and cry," she said. She added that during this time, her parents supported her a lot and helped her cope with these challenges.

Support network 'I'm so blessed to have friends I can call family' Rodrigues expressed her gratitude for the people who stood by her during this tough time. She said, "I'm so blessed to have friends I can call family, that I didn't have to go through it alone and it's OK to ask for help." The batter also thanked Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav for their constant support throughout this period.

Team dynamics Rodrigues on being dropped from the team Rodrigues also spoke about her experience of being dropped from the team for a match against England. She said, "When you're dropped, you have a lot of doubts because I always want to contribute to the team." The batter admitted that this experience made her doubt herself and her ability to perform at such a high level.

Upcoming challenge 'But I am saving 1 more for the final' Despite the emotional toll of the tournament, Rodrigues is determined to keep the momentum going in the final. "This knock is very special for me because of everything I went through," she said after her semi-final performance. The star batter added, "But I am saving one more for the final," highlighting her determination and focus on leading India to victory in their first Women's World Cup title.