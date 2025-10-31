WODI WC: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur shatter these partnership records

India beat seven-time champions Australia in Navi Mumbai to reach the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup final. The Women in Blue chased down 339, now the highest successful run-chase in WODI World Cup history. Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur starred in India's record-breaking win. They shared a 167-run stand, now the highest partnership for India in WODI World Cup knockouts (any wicket).

Chase Rodrigues, Kaur power India's chase India had a patchy start as they lost Shafali Verma early on. However, Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana took the hosts past 55. Mandhana fell prey to an unfortunate dismissal involving DRS thereafter, and Kaur joined in at 59/2. Rodrigues and Kaur then added 167 runs to bat Australia out. Despite losing some more wickets, India rode on Rodrigues's unbeaten 127 (134).

Information Kaur departs for 89 Kaur showed her blazing strokes after India crossed the 200-run mark. In an attempt to accelerate, the Indian skipper fell to Annabel Sutherland in the 36th over. Kaur slammed an 88-ball 89 (10 fours and 2 sixes).

Knock Rodrigues shines forth! A jaded Rodrigues found support from Deepti Sharma following Kaur's dismissal. The duo propelled India past 260. Rodrigues, who held her end, saw Deepti (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) depart after their solid cameos. She eventually took India to an incredible victory alongside Amanjot Kaur in the 49th over. Rodrigues's unbeaten knock was laced with 14 fours.