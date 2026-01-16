These fast bowlers boast fifers in SA20 history 

Paarl Royals have qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing SA20 tournament, thanks to a stellar performance by Ottneil Baartman. The team secured its spot with a convincing win over Pretoria Capitals on Thursday at Centurion. Baartman was the standout player of the match, taking five wickets, including a hat-trick in the 19th over. His exceptional performance helped the Royals dismiss the Capitals for just 127 runs. On this note, let's list down the pacers with fifers in SA20 history.

#1 Ottneil Baartman - 5/16 vs Pretoria Capitals, 2026 Baartman, who was back in the playing XI, made an immediate impact by dismissing Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Cox with his first two deliveries. Andre Russell's late flurry of runs gave a glimmer of hope, but Baartman returned to dismiss him before taking Lizaad Williams and Lungi Ngidi off successive deliveries for a hat-trick. He finished with 5/16 from four overs, restricting the Capitals to 127/10. The Royals later won by six wickets.

#2 Delano Potgieter - 5/10 vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 2025 All-rounder Delano Potgieter owns the best figures by a pacer in SA20 history. The MI Cape Town star returned with 5/10 in three overs as Sunrisers Eastern Cape were folded for just 77 while chasing a stiff 175-run target in the 2025 Gqeberha affair. The pacer claimed five of the final six wickets in a stellar spell. Earlier in the game, he also contributed with a 12-ball 25*.

#3 Junior Dala - 5/26 vs Pretoria Capitals, 2024 Durban's Super Giants' Junior Dala accomplished the feat against Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 2024 affair. PC were going well at 75/2 while chasing 175 in Durban. In his first over, the ninth of the innings, Dala dismissed Will Jacks for 41. Prominent batters Colin Ackermann and Rilee Rossouw were his next victims as Dala completed his fifer by dismissing Wayne Parnell and Eathan Bosch in his final over. Dala's 5/26 (4 overs) powered DSG to an eight-run win.

