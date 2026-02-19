LOADING...
PHF's negligence left players stranded in Australia

'Washed dishes on Australia tour': Pakistan hockey captain exposes federation

By Parth Dhall
Feb 19, 2026
03:26 pm
What's the story

Pakistan has been embroiled in another controversy, this time in hockey. Shakeel Ammad Butt, the national hockey team captain, has publicly criticized the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for its mismanagement during the recent Australian tour. He even requested intervention from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir over the matter. Butt alleged that the players were left stranded and humiliated due to PHF's negligence during their stay in Australia.

Tour ordeal

Players had to wash dishes before matches

Butt revealed that during their stay in Australia, the players had to wash dishes before matches as part of the broader mismanagement and poor conditions. He said, "We can't work with this current management of the federation. When players have to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before going to play a match, what result do you expect from us?" Butt also admitted he "lied on video" regarding the team's stay during their Australia tour under pressure from team management.

Accommodation issues

Threatened with disciplinary action

Butt also criticized the PHF for making improper accommodation arrangements. He said, "What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days." The captain revealed that players were threatened with disciplinary action if they publicly spoke about the situation. Butt said he is speaking up now because of their experiences in Australia, and silence is no longer an option.

Prospects

Butt calls for foreign coach

Looking ahead, Butt said that the team needs a foreign coach and good management to move forward. He said, "We have a good combination of players, but we need a foreign coach and good management." As public outrage grew over these revelations, PM Sharif ordered an inquiry into the alleged mismanagement by the PHF.

Neglect revealed

PHF messes up hotel bookings in Australia

The controversy erupted after Butt openly criticized the PHF upon his team's return from Australia, while speaking to reporters at Lahore Airport. According to him, the players waited up to 14 hours at Sydney airport before boarding their onward flight to Canberra. On arrival, the players were stranded with no hotel rooms booked in advance. As a result, the players reportedly roamed around for hours before the required arrangements were made.

Twitter Post

Matches

No win for Pakistan

After enduring the alleged mismanagement, Pakistan played their first FIH Pro League match against Australia the next afternoon, losing 2-3. Their tour ended with two defeats each to both Australia and Germany. It is worth noting that Pakistan have won four FIH Hockey World Cup titles and three gold medals at the Olympics.

