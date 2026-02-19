'Washed dishes on Australia tour': Pakistan hockey captain exposes federation

Pakistan has been embroiled in another controversy, this time in hockey. Shakeel Ammad Butt, the national hockey team captain, has publicly criticized the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for its mismanagement during the recent Australian tour. He even requested intervention from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir over the matter. Butt alleged that the players were left stranded and humiliated due to PHF's negligence during their stay in Australia.

Tour ordeal Players had to wash dishes before matches Butt revealed that during their stay in Australia, the players had to wash dishes before matches as part of the broader mismanagement and poor conditions. He said, "We can't work with this current management of the federation. When players have to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before going to play a match, what result do you expect from us?" Butt also admitted he "lied on video" regarding the team's stay during their Australia tour under pressure from team management.

Accommodation issues Threatened with disciplinary action Butt also criticized the PHF for making improper accommodation arrangements. He said, "What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days." The captain revealed that players were threatened with disciplinary action if they publicly spoke about the situation. Butt said he is speaking up now because of their experiences in Australia, and silence is no longer an option.

Prospects Butt calls for foreign coach Looking ahead, Butt said that the team needs a foreign coach and good management to move forward. He said, "We have a good combination of players, but we need a foreign coach and good management." As public outrage grew over these revelations, PM Sharif ordered an inquiry into the alleged mismanagement by the PHF.

Neglect revealed PHF messes up hotel bookings in Australia The controversy erupted after Butt openly criticized the PHF upon his team's return from Australia, while speaking to reporters at Lahore Airport. According to him, the players waited up to 14 hours at Sydney airport before boarding their onward flight to Canberra. On arrival, the players were stranded with no hotel rooms booked in advance. As a result, the players reportedly roamed around for hours before the required arrangements were made.

