Pakistan host Zimbabwe in T20I Tri-series opener: Preview and stats 

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the first match of a three-nation T20I series on Tuesday. The other team in the tournament is Sri Lanka . All matches are being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Pakistan come into this match with confidence after series triumphs over South Africa and Sri Lanka in their recent white-ball affairs. Here is the preview of the series opener.

Team dynamics Zimbabwe's recent form and performance versus Pakistan Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from a recent 0-3 defeat against Afghanistan in Harare. The team, led by Sikandar Raza, will have to put up a strong fight to take on Pakistan. It must be noted that Pakistan have a dominant record against Zimbabwe in T20Is, having won 18 out of the 21 matches played so far. However, Zimbabwe had famously stunned Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup match in Perth.

Match venue Pitch conditions favoring batters in Rawalpindi The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is known as a good batting venue. Batters can take advantage of the bounce and short square boundaries here. The outfield is also very quick. However, under lights, fast bowlers can get swing with a new ball and dew could come into play in the second innings as well. Meanwhile, the match is scheduled to start at 6:30pm IST and can be watched live on Sony Sports Network or streamed online via Fancode app/website.

Team composition Expected line-ups for the match Pakistan Probable XIs: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Md. Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed. Zimbabwe Probable XIs: Brian Bennett, Clive Madande, Sikandar Raza (c), Brendan Taylor (wk), Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Brand Evans, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer.