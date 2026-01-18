Pakistan-based team breaks this 232-year-old First-Class record: Details here 

In a historic moment, Pakistan TV (PTV) has broken a 232-year-old record in First-Class cricket by successfully defending the lowest target ever. The team achieved this feat during the ongoing President's Trophy tournament, defending a target of just 40 runs against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). PTV won the match by two runs, creating a new benchmark in cricket history.

Record-breaking PTV's victory ends 232-year-old record The previous record for the lowest successful run defense was set in 1794 by Oldfield, who defended a total of 41 runs against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at Lord's. In that match, Oldfield won by six runs. Now, more than two centuries later, PTV has rewritten history with their remarkable performance in the President's Trophy tournament.

Match details Ali Usman's stellar performance leads PTV to victory Left-arm spinner Ali Usman was the star of the match, taking an impressive 6 wickets for just 9 runs. His sensational spell led to a stunning collapse of SNGPL's batting line-up, who were bowled out for just 37 runs. The result seemed highly unlikely earlier in the four-day contest as PTV had been bowled out for 166 in their first innings and managed only 111 runs in their second innings.

