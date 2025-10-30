Rishabh Pant wears Virat Kohli's No. 18 jersey on comeback

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made a much-awaited return to competitive cricket on Thursday, ending a three-month injury layoff. He took the field for India A as captain in the first four-day match against South Africa A at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence. His appearance drew immediate attention not only for his comeback but also for the jersey he wore - Virat Kohli 's iconic No. 18.

Jersey controversy Pant sparks debate by donning Kohli's no. 18 The sight of Pant in Kohli's No. 18 sparked a lively debate on social media, with fans wondering if he had changed from his usual No. 17. The number has been synonymous with Kohli throughout his international career. As Kohli announced his Test retirement earlier this year, fans have even urged the BCCI to retire his jersey in the format. However, no such action has been taken yet by the board.

Training regimen Pant returns after 3 months The 28-year-old's appearance also marks a major step in his recovery from a foot injury sustained during the fourth Test against England in late July. The injury had kept him out of the Asia Cup and home Test series against West Indies. However, the two-match series against South Africa A is a perfect opportunity for him to regain his rhythm before India's Test series against world champions South Africa next month.

Policy clarification Mukesh Kumar wore No. 18 during unofficial Test Notably, this isn't the first time an Indian player has worn the No. 18 jersey since Kohli's Test retirement. In June, fast bowler Mukesh Kumar wore it during an unofficial Test for India A against England Lions. This drew criticism from fans who found it disrespectful to Kohli. However, a senior BCCI official clarified that players can choose any available number while representing India A as those matches do not feature personalized jerseys.