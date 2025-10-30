Listing fastest batters to complete 5,000 WODI runs (by balls)

South African cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt has become the first woman from her country to cross the 5,000-run mark in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The achievement came during the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against England on October 29. Wolvaardt scored a stunning 169 runs off just 143 balls in the game as SA advanced to the final. On this note, we look at the fastest batters to 5,000 WODI runs in terms of balls faced.

#3 Laura Wolvaardt - 6,787 balls Wolvaardt is third on this list, having taken 6,787 balls to complete the milestone. In terms of innings, Wolvaardt is the second-fastest to attain this feat (117 innings). The opener's latest hundred has taken her tally to 5,121 runs at an average of 50.20. This includes 48 50-plus scores, including 10 centuries. She is now among the six batters with 10 or more tons in WODIs.

#2 Suzie Bates - 6,182 balls New Zealand's Suzie Bates is second on the list with a record of 6,182 balls. The White Ferns legend has played 178 Women's ODIs so far, hammering 5,936 runs at an average of 38.79. Only India's Mithali Raj (7,805) and England's Charlotte Edwards (5,992) have more runs in the format. The 38-year-old Bates has scored 13 tons in her WODI career. Her tally also includes 37 fifties.