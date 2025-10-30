Listing South African bowlers with fifers in Women's World Cups 

South Africa have made history by reaching their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup final. The team achieved this milestone with a stunning 125-run victory over England in the semi-final clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India. South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp played a key role in the win, scalping a stunning five-wicket haul. On this note, we look at the SA bowlers with fifers in Women's World Cup history.

#3 5/20 - Marizanne Kapp vs England, 2025 Batting first in the aforementioned game, South Africa posted a massive total of 319/7 thanks to Laura Wolvaardt's 169. England were off to a disastrous start with Kapp trapping opener Amy Jones and Heather Knight in the first over itself. Kapp later returned to claim three more wickets, including that of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt. The right-arm pacer finished her spell with remarkable figures of 5/20 from just seven overs (3 maidens) as England were folded for just 194.

#2 5/45 - Marizanne Kapp vs England, 2022 Kapp features twice on this list as she tormented the England batters in the 2022 edition as well. Batting first in Mount Maunganui, England were reduced to 19/2 with Kapp trapping Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Heather Knight cheaply. Her other three wickets came in the final five overs as England finished at 235/9. Kapp finished her 10-over spell with 5/45 as SA later won by three wickets.