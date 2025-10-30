Batters with 150-plus scores in Women's World Cup knock-out clashes 

South Africa have stormed into their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup final after defeating England Women by a massive 125 runs in the semi-final in Guwahati. The star of the match was South African captain Laura Wolvaardt , who scored an incredible 169 runs off just 143 balls. Her innings helped South Africa post their highest total in Women's World Cup history, a daunting 319/7. On this note, we list down the batters with 150-plus scores in Women's WC knock-out games.

#1 Laura Wolvaardt - 169 vs England, 2025 Wolvaardt's innings in the aforementioned game is now third on this list. The right-handed opener showcased a perfect blend of elegance and aggression throughout her innings. Wolvaardt, who opened the innings, went down as the seventh batter as her 169-run knock was studded with 20 fours and four sixes. This is now the third-highest score in a knockout match in Women's World Cup history. Meanwhile, England were folded for just 194 in response.

#2 170 - Alyssa Healy vs England, 2022 Alyssa Healy scored a stellar 170 off 138 balls against England in the 2022 Women's World Cup final. The Australian opener helped her team post a daunting 356/5 in Christchurch, the highest score in a Women's World Cup Final. Australia won the match comfortably by a margin of 71 runs, with Healy's performance playing a key role in their victory. She recorded 150-plus stands with Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney that day. Her knock was studded with 26 fours.