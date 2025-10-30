Batters with 150-plus scores in Women's World Cup knock-out clashes
South Africa have stormed into their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup final after defeating England Women by a massive 125 runs in the semi-final in Guwahati. The star of the match was South African captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored an incredible 169 runs off just 143 balls. Her innings helped South Africa post their highest total in Women's World Cup history, a daunting 319/7. On this note, we list down the batters with 150-plus scores in Women's WC knock-out games.
#1
Laura Wolvaardt - 169 vs England, 2025
Wolvaardt's innings in the aforementioned game is now third on this list. The right-handed opener showcased a perfect blend of elegance and aggression throughout her innings. Wolvaardt, who opened the innings, went down as the seventh batter as her 169-run knock was studded with 20 fours and four sixes. This is now the third-highest score in a knockout match in Women's World Cup history. Meanwhile, England were folded for just 194 in response.
#2
170 - Alyssa Healy vs England, 2022
Alyssa Healy scored a stellar 170 off 138 balls against England in the 2022 Women's World Cup final. The Australian opener helped her team post a daunting 356/5 in Christchurch, the highest score in a Women's World Cup Final. Australia won the match comfortably by a margin of 71 runs, with Healy's performance playing a key role in their victory. She recorded 150-plus stands with Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney that day. Her knock was studded with 26 fours.
#1
171* - Harmanpreet Kaur vs Australia, 2017
Harmanpreet Kaur tops this list, having scored an unbeaten 171 off just 115 balls against Australia in the 2017 Women's World Cup semi-final at the County Ground, Derby. India were reduced to 35/2 when Harmanpreet arrived to bat. She played a knock for ages as India posted a total of 281/5 in a rain-affected 42-over per-side game. Her emphatic knock was studded with 20 fours and seven sixes as India went on to win by 36 runs.