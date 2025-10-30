Listing highest individual scores for SA in Women's World Cups

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt has set a new benchmark in women's cricket, becoming the highest individual scorer for her nation in ICC Women's World Cup history. In the semi-final against England at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, she scored an impressive 169 off just 143 balls. Her pushed South Africa to a match-winning total of 319/7. On this note, we list down the highest individual scores for SA in Women's World Cups.

#1 Laura Wolvaardt - 169 vs England, 2025 Wolvaardt's innings in the aforementioned game was not just about runs but also about strategic gameplay. The right-handed opener showcased a perfect blend of elegance and aggression throughout her innings. Wolvaardt, who opened the innings, went down as the seventh batter as her 169-run knock was studded with 20 fours and four sixes. This is now the third-highest score in a knockout match in Women's World Cup history. Meanwhile, England were folded for just 194 in response.

#2 Marizanne Kapp - 102* vs Pakistan, 2013 Wolvaardt's stunning knock surpassed Marizanne Kapp's previous record of 102*, which was set back in 2013 versus Pakistan in Cuttack, India. Batting first on a tricky surface, SA were down to 9/2 when Kapp arrived. She went on to play a solid hand as SA posted 207/5 and later won by 126 runs. Kapp returned unbeaten on 102 off 150 balls, having smoked 11 fours. She scripted an unbeaten 128-run stand for the sixth wicket with Dane van Niekerk (55*).

#3 Linda Olivier - 101* vs Ireland, 2000 Former opener Linda Olivier was the first South African with a Women's World Cup hundred. She tormented the Ireland bowlers in the 2000 Christchurch affair, where the Proteas were asked to accomplish a 178-run target. Olivier led the run chase with a fine 117-run opening partnership alongside Hanri Strydom (46). The former returned unbeaten on 101 off 117 balls as SA prevailed by nine wickets. Olivier hammered 10 fours that day.