Listing highest individual scores for SA in Women's World Cups
What's the story
South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt has set a new benchmark in women's cricket, becoming the highest individual scorer for her nation in ICC Women's World Cup history. In the semi-final against England at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, she scored an impressive 169 off just 143 balls. Her pushed South Africa to a match-winning total of 319/7. On this note, we list down the highest individual scores for SA in Women's World Cups.
#1
Laura Wolvaardt - 169 vs England, 2025
Wolvaardt's innings in the aforementioned game was not just about runs but also about strategic gameplay. The right-handed opener showcased a perfect blend of elegance and aggression throughout her innings. Wolvaardt, who opened the innings, went down as the seventh batter as her 169-run knock was studded with 20 fours and four sixes. This is now the third-highest score in a knockout match in Women's World Cup history. Meanwhile, England were folded for just 194 in response.
#2
Marizanne Kapp - 102* vs Pakistan, 2013
Wolvaardt's stunning knock surpassed Marizanne Kapp's previous record of 102*, which was set back in 2013 versus Pakistan in Cuttack, India. Batting first on a tricky surface, SA were down to 9/2 when Kapp arrived. She went on to play a solid hand as SA posted 207/5 and later won by 126 runs. Kapp returned unbeaten on 102 off 150 balls, having smoked 11 fours. She scripted an unbeaten 128-run stand for the sixth wicket with Dane van Niekerk (55*).
#3
Linda Olivier - 101* vs Ireland, 2000
Former opener Linda Olivier was the first South African with a Women's World Cup hundred. She tormented the Ireland bowlers in the 2000 Christchurch affair, where the Proteas were asked to accomplish a 178-run target. Olivier led the run chase with a fine 117-run opening partnership alongside Hanri Strydom (46). The former returned unbeaten on 101 off 117 balls as SA prevailed by nine wickets. Olivier hammered 10 fours that day.
#4
Tazmin Brits - 101 versus New Zealand, 2025
Tazmin Brits is SA's only other centurion in Women's WCs as her knock came against New Zealand in the group stage of the ongoing tourney. The match, held in Indore, saw Brits scoring a brilliant 101 off just 89 balls as her side accomplished the 232-run target with ease. She was ably supported by Sune Luus, who remained unbeaten on 83. The duo put on a partnership of 159 runs. Meanwhile, Brits smoked 15 fours and a six that day.