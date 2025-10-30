'Grateful to see..': Shreyas Iyer's first message after surgery
What's the story
India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has given a positive update on his health after suffering a serious spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The 29-year-old cricketer was hospitalized in the ICU due to internal bleeding from a lacerated spleen. However, he has now undergone surgery and is recovering well. Iyer took to social media to thank fans for their support and assured them that he is making steady progress. Here are further details.
Incident details
Iyer hospitalized in ICU after internal bleeding
Iyer suffered the injury while attempting a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling. He was able to walk off the field with assistance from the physio, but his condition deteriorated soon after, leading to immediate hospitalization. Medical examinations showed internal bleeding due to a spleen laceration, requiring surgery. The BCCI confirmed that Iyer's condition is stable and he continues to be under observation post-surgery.
Statement
Grateful to see all the kind wishes
Taking to X, Iyer wrote, "I'm currently in the recovery process and getting better, every passing day." "I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts." As per reports, the BCCI is also making arrangements for a family member of Iyer to travel to Sydney and be with him during this time.
Twitter Post
Here is Iyer's post!
October 30, 2025
Recovery progress
Iyer's recovery and unavailability for South Africa ODIs
Iyer has been taking calls, eating home-cooked meals from local friends, and managing his daily activities. He will need to rest for five days to a week after the minor surgery. However, the injury is likely to rule him out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa in November-December. His availability for India's bilateral ODI series against New Zealand in January 2024 is also doubtful.