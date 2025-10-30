'Grateful to see..': Shreyas Iyer's first message after surgery

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has given a positive update on his health after suffering a serious spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The 29-year-old cricketer was hospitalized in the ICU due to internal bleeding from a lacerated spleen. However, he has now undergone surgery and is recovering well. Iyer took to social media to thank fans for their support and assured them that he is making steady progress. Here are further details.

Incident details Iyer hospitalized in ICU after internal bleeding Iyer suffered the injury while attempting a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling. He was able to walk off the field with assistance from the physio, but his condition deteriorated soon after, leading to immediate hospitalization. Medical examinations showed internal bleeding due to a spleen laceration, requiring surgery. The BCCI confirmed that Iyer's condition is stable and he continues to be under observation post-surgery.

Statement Grateful to see all the kind wishes Taking to X, Iyer wrote, "I'm currently in the recovery process and getting better, every passing day." "I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts." As per reports, the BCCI is also making arrangements for a family member of Iyer to travel to Sydney and be with him during this time.

Twitter Post Here is Iyer's post! pic.twitter.com/pgE6TKLbg7 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) October 30, 2025