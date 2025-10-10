Jasmine Paolini beats Iga Swiatek for the 1st time: Stats

In a stunning turn of events, Jasmine Paolini knocked out world number two Iga Swiatek from the Wuhan Open. The Italian player won the quarter-final match with an impressive scoreline of 6-1, 6-2. The match lasted just 65 minutes and marked Paolini's first victory over Swiatek in what was their 7th meeting. Here are further details and stats.

Information Here are the match stats Swiatek doled out 2 aces compared to none from Paolini. In terms of double faults, Swiatek committed two with Paolini making one. Paolini had a 68% win on the 1st serve and 57% on the 2nd. She converted 6/6 break points.

H2H H2H record between Swiatek and Paolini Before this defeat for Swiatek against Paolini, she had overcome the Italian 6 times on the WTA Tour. Swiatek won the pair's last meeting before Wuhan, winning in the final of Cincinnati Open. Before that, Swiatek took down Paolini at 2025 Bad Homburg in the semis. In 2024, Swiatek took down Paolini at the BJK CUP. The pair's previous three meetings saw Swiatek win the Roland Garros final in 2024, besides US Open (2022) and Prague (2018).

Semifinal showdown Paolini to face Gauff in semis Paolini's victory over Swiatek has secured her a place in the semi-finals, where she will face third-ranked Coco Gauff. The Italian is on a high after her win and expressed her happiness in an on-court interview, saying, "Finally I won a match. I'm super happy about my level. Just feels amazing." This win also improves Paolini's chances of clinching the last singles qualifying spot for the PIF WTA Finals in Riyadh.