Women's World Cup: Brooke Halliday floors Bangladesh with 69-run knock

Knock

A composed knock under pressure

Devine walked out when the White Ferns were 35/2 and soon they became 38/3. Halliday joined Devine in the middle and two resurrected the innings with a massive century-plus stand. The partnership was broken by Fahima Khatun with Halliday perishing. It was a composed knock from the middle order batter, who took her time. She faced 104 balls for her 69.