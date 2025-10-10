Women's World Cup: Brooke Halliday floors Bangladesh with 69-run knock
What's the story
Brooke Halliday floored Bangladesh with a 69-run knock in Match 11 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match in Guwahati saw Halliday walk in when her side was reeling at 38/3. She shared a solid 112-run stand alongside vetean Sophie Devine for the 4th wicket. This helped New Zealand lay a platform for themselves. Here are the details.
Knock
A composed knock under pressure
Devine walked out when the White Ferns were 35/2 and soon they became 38/3. Halliday joined Devine in the middle and two resurrected the innings with a massive century-plus stand. The partnership was broken by Fahima Khatun with Halliday perishing. It was a composed knock from the middle order batter, who took her time. She faced 104 balls for her 69.
Runs
Halliday surpasses 1,000 runs in Women's ODIs
Halliday struck 5 fours and a six in her knock of 69. Playing her 43rd match (39 innings), Halliday has surpassed 1,000 WODI runs. She owns 1,012 runs at 28.11, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was her 7th fifty in WODIs. This was her maiden appearance against BAN-W.