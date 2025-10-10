Women's World Cup: Sophie Devine hammers her 7th fifty-plus score

Veteran New Zealand star Sophie Devine shone versus Bangladesh in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup encounter in Guwahati on Friday. Devine, who hit a knock of 115 versus Australia in her side's tournament opener, struck 85 runs against South Africa next. And now, she slammed a knock of 63 runs against Bangladesh to make her bat do the talking once again. Here's more.

Knock A superb 112-run stand alongside Halliday Devine walked out when the White Ferns were 35/2 and soon they became 38/3. Brooke Halliday joined Devine in the middle and two resurrected the innings with a 112-run stand for the 4th wicket. The partnership was broken by Fahima Khatun with Halliday perishing. 29 runs later, Devine had to walk back, leaving her side reeling at 179/5. Nishita Akter Nishi dismissed the veteran.

Stats 4th fifty in Women's World Cup for Devine Devine hit 2 fours and 2 sixes in her knock of 63 from 85 balls. Playing her 28th Women's ODI World Cup game, Devine has raced to 929 runs at 38.20 from 25 innings. This was her 7th fifty-plus score in the tournament (100s: 3, 50s: 4), as per ESPNcricinfo. In the ongoing 2025 edition. Devine has 263 runs from 3 matches.