Harry Brook welcomes Pat Cummins's potential absence from 1st Test 

England cricketer Harry Brook has said that Australia's Pat Cummins 's potential absence from the first Ashes Test could work in their favor. The match is set to begin on November 21 in Perth. Despite Australia's efforts to downplay the severity of his back injury, head coach Andrew McDonald admitted on Friday that time is running out for Cummins to be fit for the series opener.

Player assessment Brook hopeful of Cummins's absence Brook acknowledged that while Australia has a number of quality bowlers who could step in for Cummins, the Australian captain's combination of leadership, pace and skill is hard to replicate. "He is an amazing bowler and has been for many years," Brook said at Thursday night's PCA awards ceremony. "With him out of their side for the first game...hopefully that plays into our hands."

Career milestone Brook ready for Australian challenge This will be Brook's second Ashes series but his first in Australia, where England has lost 13 of their last 15 Tests. Despite a stellar away record with seven centuries in his first 11 overseas Tests, he is aware of the challenges that lie ahead. "I don't know what I'm stepping into," Brook admitted. "I know it's a massive thing but I'm still trying to get over that India series."

Past experiences Brook determined to score centuries in Australia Brook's experience in Australia is limited to a brief stint with Hobart Hurricanes as a 22-year-old and a cameo role in England's T20 World Cup victory three years ago. He said he sees white-ball and red-ball cricket as different sports. Despite his past struggles, Brook isn't too concerned about scoring his first Ashes hundred on this tour. "That's not something I really think about," he said, adding he wants to be a match-winner for his team.