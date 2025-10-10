ICC Women's World Cup: England face Sri Lanka in Colombo

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is set to witness an exciting clash between England and Sri Lanka. Both teams are looking for a win, with England having already beaten South Africa and Bangladesh in the tournament. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have one point from a washout against Australia but lost their opener to India in Guwahati. Here are further details.

Game plan England focus on Athapaththu England are well aware that their best chance of beating Sri Lanka lies in getting rid of Chamari Athapaththu early. In a press conference, England opener Tammy Beaumont said, "Chamari will certainly be the one we'll be desperate to get out. It'll be really well planned for." Athapaththu has been a key player for Sri Lanka for over a decade and her performance could decide the outcome of this match.

Bowling prowess England's bowlers riding high on confidence England's bowlers are riding high on confidence after their last two performances. They bowled out South Africa for just 69 runs in their tournament opener and restricted Bangladesh to 178 in the next match. The team's spinners have been particularly effective, with Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, and Charlie Dean taking a combined total of 14 wickets across two matches.

Key players Other key players to watch out for Apart from Athapaththu, left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera will be a major concern for England's batting lineup. She took three wickets in one over during Sri Lanka's first match against India. On the other hand, Heather Knight has been consistent against Sri Lanka. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has slammed three half-centuries in 11 innings at an average of 50. She owns 350 runs.