ODI Tri-Nation Series: Parvez Hossain Emon slams 70 versus Afghanistan
What's the story
Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon shone versus Afghanistan in the 3rd encounter of the ODI Tri-Nation Series on Wednesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. He led the show for his side, scoring an impressive 96-ball 70. Bangladesh perished for a score of 160 in 41.2 overs with Rashid Khan playing a key role for Afghanistan. Here are further details and stats.
Knock
A solid knock on offer
Bangladesh were 28/4 when Emon walked in.
He added 93 runs for the 5th wicket alongside opener Saif Hassan (41).
Once Hassan departed, Bangladesh were rocked once again.
Emon helped the side surpass 150 before perishing in the 40th over.
He fell prey to Rashid, who claimed 4/31 from 8.2 overs.
Emon played a valiant knock versus a well drilled Afghan side.
Runs
Emon clocks his 2nd ODI fifty
Emon's 70 had 5 fours and 2 sixes.
24-year-old Emon clocked only his 2nd ODI fifty in what was his 4th appearance.
In 4 matches, he has amassed 178 runs at an average of 44.5.
His only other fifty has come against Sri Lanka.
As per Cricinfo, Emon now owns 20 fifties in List A cricket (100s: 7). He has scored 3,256 runs.