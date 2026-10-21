ODI Tri-Nation Series: Parvez Hossain Emon slams 70 versus Afghanistan

Emon's 70 had 5 fours and 2 sixes.

24-year-old Emon clocked only his 2nd ODI fifty in what was his 4th appearance.

In 4 matches, he has amassed 178 runs at an average of 44.5.

His only other fifty has come against Sri Lanka.

As per Cricinfo, Emon now owns 20 fifties in List A cricket (100s: 7). He has scored 3,256 runs.