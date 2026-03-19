Paul Stirling steps down as Ireland's T20I captain: Details here

Paul Stirling , the veteran batter, has announced his decision to step down as Ireland's T20I captain. The 35-year-old batter was appointed as the white-ball skipper in 2023 and led Ireland in the 2026 T20 World Cup. However, his journey in the tournament was cut short due to an injury. Stirling made this announcement after "careful thought and reflection," saying it felt like "the right time to move into a new chapter."

Legacy Incredibly proud to have led Ireland Stirling said he was "incredibly proud" to have led Ireland in this format. "Captaining your country is a privilege that carries great responsibility," he said. He thanked his teammates, coaching staff, and Cricket Ireland for their support during his tenure as captain. Stirling also expressed gratitude toward fans for their unwavering support for the team wherever they play.

Plans Stirling to continue as ODI captain Despite stepping down from the captaincy, Stirling has assured his full commitment to Ireland. He said he still had a "huge amount of ambition as a player" and felt this decision would allow him to "fully focus on being the best version" of himself. He will continue as Ireland's ODI captain with an initial goal to qualify for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

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Captaincy Stirling led Ireland in 48 T20Is Stirling captained Ireland in 48 T20Is, winning 20 and losing 26 (NR: 2). Only William Porterfield (56) and Andy Balbirnie (52) have led Ireland in more T20Is. Stirling also led Ireland in the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups. His 2026 campaign was cut short with a knee injury that he sustained during Ireland's match against Australia in Colombo.

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