LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / T20 World Cup: Pavan Rathnayake slams his maiden T20I half-century
T20 World Cup: Pavan Rathnayake slams his maiden T20I half-century
Rathnayake hammered a 28-ball 60 against Oman

T20 World Cup: Pavan Rathnayake slams his maiden T20I half-century

By Parth Dhall
Feb 12, 2026
12:39 pm
What's the story

Pavan Rathnayake powered Sri Lanka with his whirlwind knock against Oman in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Match 16 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Rathnayake hammered a 28-ball 60, taking the Lankans past 130 after they were invited to bat. He added a 94-run stand with Kusal Mendis, who also completed his half-century. The former added the required firepower to SL's innings.

Knock

Rathnayake bolsters SL with his counter-attack

Despite having a solid start, SL were down to 42/2 in the Powerplay. While Kusal Mendis anchored the innings, Rathnayake launched a counter-attack from the onset. The duo took SL past 100, with Rathnayake completing his half-century off just 24 balls. He struck three successive boundaries to reach this mark. Jiten Ramanandi then dismissed the Lankan batter, who struck 8 fours and a six.

Stats

A look at his stats

Rathnayake, who recently slammed his maiden ODI century, raced to his first 50-plus score in T20I cricket. Across five innings, the Lankan middle-order batter has 126 runs at a strike rate of 148.23. It is worth noting that Rathnayake didn't have a 50-plus score in all T20s before this match. This was his 39th T20 appearance.

Advertisement