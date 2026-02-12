T20 World Cup: Pavan Rathnayake slams his maiden T20I half-century

Knock

Rathnayake bolsters SL with his counter-attack

Despite having a solid start, SL were down to 42/2 in the Powerplay. While Kusal Mendis anchored the innings, Rathnayake launched a counter-attack from the onset. The duo took SL past 100, with Rathnayake completing his half-century off just 24 balls. He struck three successive boundaries to reach this mark. Jiten Ramanandi then dismissed the Lankan batter, who struck 8 fours and a six.