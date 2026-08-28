PCB lodges complaint over Atherton's interview with Imran Khan's sons
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports after an interview with former Prime Minister and cricket captain Imran Khan's sons was aired during the lunch break on Day 1 of Test match at Lord's. The interview, conducted by former England captain and current Sky Sports broadcaster Mike Atherton, featured Suleiman and Kasim Khan expressing concerns over their father's health and safety while in prison for three years.
Protest details
PCB threatened to pull players off the field
The PCB had contacted Sky Sports before the lunch break, protesting the segment and threatening that their players would not return to the field after lunch if it was aired.
In those discussions, Sky postponed the interview but eventually aired the 18-minute clip.
By the time it ended, Pakistan's players were getting ready to take to the field for their second session at 2:40pm.
Match resumption
Pakistan did take the field after tea
Despite the controversy, Pakistan did take the field as scheduled after tea.
Cricinfo has reached out to the PCB for official comment on this matter.
The interview was not aired in Pakistan, where PTV, which holds the series rights, is broadcasting the series.
Health issues
Imran's health has been under scrutiny
Imran Khan's health has been under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks, with his sons intensifying their efforts to secure proper medical care for him.
Last week, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered his admission to Shifa Hospital in Islamabad. However, he was taken to the state-run PIMS and returned to prison shortly after a check-up.
Imran's sisters and sons have alleged this was a violation of the court order and demanded he be allowed access to his personal doctor.
International appeal
Captains from 5 countries wrote to Shehbaz Sharif last week
Last week, 21 former captains, including Atherton, wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urging him to ensure Imran receives proper care in prison.
The letter was signed by captains from India, Australia, England, West Indies, and New Zealand.
It followed a previous letter sent in February by 14 captains that went unanswered by the Pakistan government.