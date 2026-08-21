Imran Khan shifted to hospital after SC orders medical check-up

Khan's health has been a matter of concern for months, with his family and supporters raising alarms and alleging he had lost about 85% of the vision in his right eye.

However, the government has maintained that medical reports do not indicate any urgent need for treatment.

The hospital transfer comes amid ongoing tensions between Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and Pakistan's military establishment since his ouster as prime minister in 2022.