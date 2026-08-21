Imran Khan shifted to hospital after SC orders medical check-up
What's the story
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shifted from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for a medical check-up. The move comes after the country's Supreme Court ordered specialized medical care for Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023. The court had directed authorities to allow a medical panel, including his personal doctor, to examine him after Khan's transfer within 48 hours of its order.
Health issues
Tensions between PTI, military establishment
Khan's health has been a matter of concern for months, with his family and supporters raising alarms and alleging he had lost about 85% of the vision in his right eye.
However, the government has maintained that medical reports do not indicate any urgent need for treatment.
The hospital transfer comes amid ongoing tensions between Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and Pakistan's military establishment since his ouster as prime minister in 2022.
Legal issues
Khan serving sentences in multiple cases
Khan is currently serving sentences in several cases, including one related to the transfer of £190 million recovered by the UK's National Crime Agency.
He was also sentenced to 17 years for allegedly undervaluing state gifts.
Despite his imprisonment, Khan denies wrongdoing and remains a major political force in Pakistan, with PTI continuing to demand his release.
Court intervention
PTI continues with planned nationwide march
PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari has welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention in Khan's case as a "new ray of hope."
However, he said the party would continue with its planned nationwide march on September 27.
This protest is expected to focus on issues such as access to Khan, faster hearings in his cases, and his release.